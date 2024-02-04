Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
NYSE STVN opened at €33.06 ($35.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.72. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €19.27 ($20.95) and a one year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
