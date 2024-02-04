Stock Repurchase Program Approved by American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Board

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.5 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.