StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

