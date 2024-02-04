StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.72.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
