StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Capital by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Capital by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in First Capital by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

