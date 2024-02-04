StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

GBLI opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.48. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

