StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at $115,673.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,840 shares of company stock worth $110,663 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

