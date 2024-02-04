StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

