StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

