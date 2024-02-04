StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FSI opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.14. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

