StockNews.com Lowers Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $33.81.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,763,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 290,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

