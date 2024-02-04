StockNews.com Lowers New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.07.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.