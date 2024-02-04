StockNews.com Lowers Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XNCR. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

