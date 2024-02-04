StockNews.com Upgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.36 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 51.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 247,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 77.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 581.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 471,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

