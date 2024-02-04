StockNews.com Upgrades EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVERTEC

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

NYSE EVTC opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $42.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 191.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 314.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.