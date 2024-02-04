Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO) Shares Up 1%

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.32. 4,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Newfound\u002FReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (ROMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that shifts exposure to global equities regionally or U.S. Treasurys based on momentum and trend. ROMO was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

