Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Truist Financial

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $330.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $342.05 on Wednesday. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $342.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

