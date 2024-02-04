Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $360.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.52.

NYSE:SYK opened at $342.05 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $342.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.95 and a 200 day moving average of $287.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after buying an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

