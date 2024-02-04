Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Reaches $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.47 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0001805 USD and is down -25.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

