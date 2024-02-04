Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

SPH opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

SPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Suburban Propane Partners news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,538 shares of company stock worth $1,183,278 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Stories

