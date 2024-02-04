Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$73.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$74.77.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$69.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.35. The company has a current ratio of 56.90, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$60.01 and a 12-month high of C$70.82.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7398453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.60%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

