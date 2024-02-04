Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.842 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Sunoco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sunoco has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sunoco to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.0%.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $63.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 124,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunoco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after acquiring an additional 110,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

