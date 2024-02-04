Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Trading Down 3.5%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 3,456,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,318% from the average daily volume of 243,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.
Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 124.32% and a negative net margin of 131.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter.
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound; and K1.1 mRNA molecules used as anti-cancer agents.
