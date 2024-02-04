Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.170–0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.0 million-$117.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.3 million.

Shares of SRDX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. 64,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,187. The firm has a market cap of $452.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Surmodics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 775,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

