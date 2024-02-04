Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,529 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 102,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of NXP Semiconductors worth $167,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.96.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $214.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.78 and a 200 day moving average of $205.56. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

