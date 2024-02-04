Swiss National Bank Has $142.38 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $142,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $294.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.75. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.