Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Fiserv worth $224,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,435,000 after buying an additional 817,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,357,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average of $125.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

