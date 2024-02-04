Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $213,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $292.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.70 and a 200 day moving average of $319.73.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.