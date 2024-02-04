Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,858,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 687,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $269,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $68.07 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $68.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

