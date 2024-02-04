Swiss National Bank Sells 11,000 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $162,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,482.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,289.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2,063.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,492.95.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,747. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,301.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

