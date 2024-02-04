Swiss National Bank Sells 165,600 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $164,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 512.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average is $130.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

