Swiss National Bank Sells 492,400 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,127,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 492,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $238,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

