Swiss National Bank Takes $150.50 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,712,293 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,498,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CRH by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CRH by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.
CRH Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE CRH opened at $73.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78. CRH plc has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
CRH Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
