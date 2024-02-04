Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Airbnb worth $182,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb by 150.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 66,784 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Airbnb by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $235,338,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 26.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 3,303.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.75.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,638,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,210,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,638,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,210,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,536,731 shares of company stock valued at $212,238,020 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

