Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of AutoZone worth $148,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,821.89 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,849.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,648.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,576.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

