Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 443,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $199,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $8,639,000. Investment House LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.42 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

