Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.65

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.65 and traded as high as $7.66. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 50,244 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller acquired 17,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $76,796.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller bought 17,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $76,796.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Rendino bought 20,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 883,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 151,350 shares of company stock valued at $680,890 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

