Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. CWM LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.