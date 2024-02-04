Syscoin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $85.17 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,908.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.59 or 0.00551388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00167690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00019842 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 735,819,755 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

