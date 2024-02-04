T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Cut by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management owned about 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,835,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TROW traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $109.74. 1,028,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.