Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $205,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $3,114,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,301.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG traded up $40.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,482.28. 213,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,924. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,492.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,289.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,063.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,246 shares of company stock worth $9,817,747. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

