Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for 1.5% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in JD.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,420,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,877,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

