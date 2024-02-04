Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 109,746 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd trimmed its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,746 shares during the period. H World Group comprises 1.3% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 59,968 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in H World Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of H World Group stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,892. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $53.52.

H World Group Announces Dividend

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

