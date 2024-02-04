Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $167.00 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $104.13 and a twelve month high of $169.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 1,905 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $299,789.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

