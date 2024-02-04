Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $145.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $179.07. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.