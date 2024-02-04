TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $34,999,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 234,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,335.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,283,655 shares of company stock valued at $231,857,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.83. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

