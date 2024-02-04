Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

