Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.90.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

