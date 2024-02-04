Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. cut its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 440.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

