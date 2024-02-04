Terra (LUNA) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $414.26 million and $98.22 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001312 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 650,090,970 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

