TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.21 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $235.29 million and approximately $39.21 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00083707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00029455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001265 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,778,265,006 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,826,149 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.